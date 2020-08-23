Look: Vanessa Bryant Sends Message To Kobe On His Birthday

Sunday,, August 23rd is Kobe Bryant’s 42nd birthday, and tributes to the NBA legend are pouring in around the world.

But few if any tributes have been – or will be – as heartfelt and emotional as the one posted by Bryant’s widow, Vanessa. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, she offered birthday wishes to her late husband and expressed how much she misses Kobe and their daughter Gigi.

“To my baby~ Happy birthday. I love you and miss you more than I can ever explain. I wish you and Gigi were here to celebrate YOU!”

Vanessa Bryant lovingly states all of the things she misses about her life with Kobe. She recalls some of the many things that being his wife taught her. At the end, she offers thanks.

“Thank YOU for everything. I know my Gigi is celebrating you like she always has on our special days. I miss my thoughtful princess so much! Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, Capri and I wish you a happy birthday my love. I love you for now, forever and for always.”

Beautiful, heartbreaking words from Vanessa Bryant on Kobe’s birthday.

Wrapping her and their daughters in so much love and prayer. 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/NSGLCRUXZN — Taylor Rooks (@TaylorRooks) August 23, 2020

Kobe Bryant his daughter Gianna “Gigi” Bryant were among nine people who lost their lives in a tragic helicopter crash on January 26.

The Los Angeles Lakers, the NBA and people around the world have since made all kinds of incredible tributes to the NBA legend.

There will never be another Kobe Bryant.

Happy Birthday, Kobe!