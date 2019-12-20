The 24-4 Los Angeles Lakers travel to Milwaukee to face the 24-4 Bucks on Thursday night. It’s a battle of the league’s best and brightest stars – and potentially a preview of the 2020 NBA Finals.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, star big man Anthony Davis will play tonight after recently suffering an ankle sprain. The injury caused Davis to miss the Lakers’ contest this past Tuesday against the Pacers. His loss was felt in the 105-102 loss to Indiana.

The Lakers announced Davis’ status a short time ago.

Anthony Davis is a go tonight, per the Lakers. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 19, 2019

The Lakers don’t have any excuses tonight with both Davis and LeBron James at full strength. They’ll need them on their game against the 2019 NBA MVP,Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Milwaukee doesn’t have two star players like the Lakers do. Instead, the offense flows through Antetokounmpo and is supported by committee. Forward Khris Middleton is Antetokounmpo’s right hand man. The 6-foot-7 forward will have to come up big tonight for the Bucks to beat Los Angeles.

The Lakers rely heavily on James and Davis, as expected. But others have made a profound impact this season, specifically on defense.

It’ll be interesting to see what Los Angeles has in store to try and slow down Antetokounmpo on Thursday night.

Lakers-Bucks tips off at 8 p.m. ET on TNT.