Los Angeles Lakers Announce Decision On LeBron James

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James suffered a right ankle injury that threatened to force him to miss time.

Just four games into the season, this isn’t exactly what the Lakers or James had in mind. During the 2020-21 season, LeBron missed extended time with an injury to the same ankle.

Unfortunately, LeBron wasn’t able to get right before Tuesday night’s game. The Lakers officially announced that James won’t be suiting up in a few hours against the San Antonio Spurs.

Here’s the news from Lakers reporter Dave McMenamin.

LeBron James will not play vs. San Antonio because of his sore right ankle, according to the team. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 26, 2021

Earlier today, McMenamin reported LeBron was downgraded to questionable with his ankle injury. It’s not surprising that the Lakers are taking a cautious approach considering what happened last season.

After suffering the injury, LeBron opened up on what he was thinking.

“The first thing I was thinking to myself was, ‘Not again,'” James said postgame on Sunday, per McMenamin. “Because obviously it was almost similar but not the same kind of play. Guy falls into my leg and there’s nothing you can do about it and I couldn’t get my leg out of there in time.”

Both the Lakers and Spurs sit at 1-2 on the season and are hoping to avoid a third loss.

The game kicks off tonight at 8:30 p.m. ET.