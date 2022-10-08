Los Angeles Lakers Announce Official Decision On Rob Pelinka

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Rob Pelinka discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly made an official decision on GM Rob Pelinka this Saturday afternoon.

Per NBA insider Chris Haynes, the Lakers are extending Rob Pelinka, the team's vice president of basketball operations, through 2026.

A stunning decision out in Lakers Land considering the criticism Pelinka has garnered since becoming the team's GM.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Rob Pelinka — vice president of basketball operations — agreed to terms on a contract extension through 2026, league sources tell @YahooSports.

Interestingly enough, Rob Pelinka's new contract aligns with new head coach Darvin Ham's four-year contract.

Four years from now if the Lakers want to go in a different direction at head coach and GM they can.

"The Lakers’ ownership group, led by Jeanie Buss, believes deeply in management and the coach being in alignment on one vision. Pelinka’s contract is now set to expire at the same time as first-year head coach Darvin Ham, who signed a four-year deal," said Chris Haynes.

The Lakers begin the 2022-23 season on Oct. 18 vs. the Warriors of Golden State.