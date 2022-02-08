Lakers Have Reportedly Made Trade Offer To Celtics

With the NBA trade deadline just two days away, the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers could potentially strike a deal.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, the Lakers have offered the Celtics a future pick and Talen Horton-Tucker in exchange for Josh Richardson.

Robb’s latest report states that Los Angeles has been shopping a package of Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick for several weeks.

“The team has been shopping a package of Talen Horton-Tucker, Kendrick Nunn and a future first-round pick now for several weeks in hopes of landing an impact veteran and sources tell MassLive that Horton-Tucker and a future pick has been offered for Richardson.

The Lakers aren’t the only team linked to Richardson ahead of the trade deadline. The Jazz and Timberwolves have also been mentioned in potential trades involving the 28-year-old swingman.

New: League sources tell MassLive that the Lakers and Jazz are showing trade interest in Josh Richardson with Talen Horton-Tucker + pick being offered as part of a LA package. More: https://t.co/mpRGy95iUv — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) February 8, 2022

Richardson is averaging 9.9 points and 2.9 rebounds per game for the Celtics. His production won’t suddenly turn the Lakers into a title contender, but he would give them a much-needed shooter.

In 43 games this season, Richardson is making 40.0 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc. Even his career average is impressive at 36.2 percent.

We’ll see if the Celtics and Lakers can agree to a deal before Thursday’s trade deadline.