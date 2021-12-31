Los Angeles Lakers Have Reportedly Traded Rajon Rondo

With 2021 about to come to a close, the Los Angeles Lakers have traded away veteran point guard Rajon Rondo.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are trading Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The exact terms of this trade have not been announced yet.

Cleveland has a major need at point guard now that Ricky Rubio is out for the season. It was announced earlier this week that Rubio suffered a torn ACL.

Rubio was having a really strong season, averaging 13.1 points, 6.6 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game. Rondo probably won’t replicate that production at this stage in his career, but he’ll give the Cavaliers depth for the second half of the season.

On Thursday, ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi reported that Cleveland and Los Angeles were in trade talks regarding Rondo.

The Cavaliers need to create a roster spot for Rondo. They can either send a player on a minor contract to the Lakers, or waive a player and use a draft pick or cash to acquire the veteran guard.

It’s also worth mentioning that Cleveland has a trade exception that could easily absorb Rondo’s $2.6 million salary.

The Lakers, meanwhile, shouldn’t really miss a beat without Rondo. He has fallen out of the rotation in recent weeks, and the emergence of Darren Collison only makes things more complicated.