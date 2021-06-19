Report: Los Angeles Lakers To Make Major Change To Staff

The Los Angeles Lakers will reportedly be on the search for a new head trainer after a wave of injuries swept through the team in 2020-21.

According to a report from ESPN, Nina Hsieh, who was promoted to the head trainer position two seasons ago, did not get her contract renewed this offseason.

This decision by the Lakers front office comes just a few weeks after the team was eliminated in the first round of the playoffs.

LA’s 4-2 loss to the Phoenix Suns came largely due to some key injuries on the roster with Anthony Davis (groin), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (knee) and Alex Caruso (ankle) all missing time in the series. Superstar forward LeBron James was also battling a high-ankle sprain that kept him out for the final 30 games of the regular season.

According to Spotrac, the Los Angeles Lakers’ roster missed a total of 201 games on the year.

This is the second time in the past three years that the organization has parted ways with a head trainer. The team let go of Marco Nunez after the 2019 season when the Lakers roster missed a total of 212 games with injuries.

Apparently this won’t be the only change made by the franchise this offseason. The team is reportedly in the process of restructuring its approach to player health, per ESPN.

Whoever takes this newly-opened job will have a tall task ahead of them as the Lakers head into a pivotal time in injury prevention.

