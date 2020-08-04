Kyle Kuzma Has Message For Lakers Fans After Clinching No. 1 Seed

The last few years have been extremely rough for the Los Angeles Lakers. The franchise is set to snap a string of six straight losing seasons, as we approach the NBA Playoffs.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and company clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference on Monday night, with a 116-108 win over the Utah Jazz. The team is the favorite to capture its first NBA Championship since 2010.

Now, there are few more successful pro sports franchises in recent history than the Lakers. While the last decade had some very lean moments, especially the last six seasons, the Lakers have five titles since 2000.

Kyle Kuzma is shouting out the team’s fans after last night’s accomplishments. “Real laker fans remember the losing seasons,” he tweeted. “Here ya go #1.”

Real laker fans remember the losing seasons. Here ya go #1 😤🔒 — kuz (@kylekuzma) August 4, 2020

Kuzma had nine points in 25 minutes for the Los Angeles Lakers in last night’s win. The game brought another monster performance by Anthony Davis, who scored 42 points and added 12 rebounds against Utah.

LeBron James was very efficient, scoring 22 points on 16 shots, adding nine assists and eight rebounds in 35 minutes.

The Lakers, now 51-15, are 2-1 during the NBA restart in Orlando. The team has five games left to get ready for the NBA Playoffs, and will have to figure out how to manage the roster up until then. Obviously, players have had plenty of time off. Typically, teams would start to rest guys at this point in the season, with the top seed clinched, but everyone is still rounding into game shape.

L.A. is back in action on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

