Lakers Officially Sign JR Smith For Rest Of 2020 Season

The Los Angeles Lakers were officially in the market for a veteran guard once Avery Bradley announced that he would not play out the remainder of the season. Fans immediately started calling for J.R. Smith to replace him on the roster.

Well, fans that want to see Smith back on an NBA court will be granted their wish. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Lakers have signed the veteran swingman to a deal. He’ll join the team in Orlando, where the NBA will hold all of its remaining games.

Smith has experience playing alongside LeBron James, as they were on the Cleveland Cavaliers together for a few years. Although he does come with some baggage off the court, Smith is a an excellent three-point shooter. Over the course of his career he has knocked down 37.3 percent of his attempts from beyond the arc.

Los Angeles is going to need Smith’s energy on both sides of the floor. Despite not being considered a two-way player, there have been stretches where the 34-year-old guard turns in great performances on the defensive side of the ball.

JR Smith has signed his deal with the Lakers, source said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 1, 2020

It’s unclear at the moment what Smith’s role with the Lakers will actually be.

The Lakers have Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Danny Green at shooting guard as of right now. Adding another body won’t hurt at all, especially since players could be at risk to contract the coronavirus in Orlando.

During the 2018 NBA Finals, Smith forgot the score of Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors and cost the Cavaliers a chance to win in regulation.

Perhaps this will be Smith’s chance for redemption on a national stage.