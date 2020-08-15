The Los Angeles Lakers finally know who they’ll be playing in the first round of the NBA Playoffs. LeBron James and company will face NBA Bubble MVP Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Trail Blazers and Memphis Grizzlies went toe-to-toe on Saturday for the right to face the Lakers in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, in the play-in game added to the season this year. Portland guard CJ McCollum hit a couple of clutch shots down the stretch to send the Grizzlies packing in a 126-122 Blazers’ victory.

The play-in game served as the determining factor as to which team would secure a berth as the No. 8 seed in the Western Conference. With the Trail Blazers’ win, they’ll now move on to face the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.

The Lakers went 2-1 against the Portland Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 regular season. They’ll look to continue their dominance over Portland in the upcoming first round series.

The matchup is set. See you on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/Fjm6ic28wb — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 15, 2020

LeBron James and Anthony Davis have put up massive numbers against the Trail Blazers as of late. Portland’s defense has been shaky, to say the least, in the Orlando bubble. LeBron and AD should have no problem filling up the box score.

Los Angeles will have to be disruptive on defense to win the series. Damian Lillard is the hottest scorer in the NBA right now. He was named the “Bubble MVP” on Saturday after carrying Portland to a playoff berth.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers begin their first round series this coming Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on TNT. Game 2 will be played on Thursday, Aug. 20, followed by Game 3 on Aug. 22, Game 4 on Aug. 24 and Game 5 on Aug. 26 (if necessary).