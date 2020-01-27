Los Angeles Lakers Release Statement Following Kobe Bryant’s Death

Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers released the organization’s first statement after the tragic death of franchise legend Kobe Bryant on Sunday.

Earlier this evening, the NBA made the announcement that tomorrow night’s contest between the Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center would be postponed and rescheduled. The decision is a sound one, considering both teams, and especially the Lakers, are still grieving.

The Lakers’ brief ensuing statement confirmed the NBA’s decision and added a brief paragraph thanking fans and others for their support.

“The Los Angeles Lakers would like to thank all of you for the tremendous outpouring of support and condolences,” the statement reads. “This is a very difficult time for all of us. We continue to support the Bryant family and will share more information as it is available.”

With the Lakers not playing tomorrow night, the team is next scheduled to be in action Friday night at home against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Assuming that game is played as scheduled, it will be an incredibly emotional scene at Staples Center.