The Los Angeles Lakers have been aggressive this offseason as they attempt to re-up before the start of a new NBA year. The defending champs clearly have their eyes on another title run.

Raptors center Marc Gasol has emerged as a possible target for the Lakers over the course of the weekend. The three-time all-star took a backseat in Toronto over the last two years, but still remains a steady interior presence. He’s also developed as a solid three-point shooter over the last few seasons.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles will need to shake things up if they want to make a competitive offer for Gasol. Toronto will also factor into the pursuit of the big-man, meaning that financial incentives will be crucial.

According to Marc Stein of the New York Times, the Lakers have explored trading away Javale McGee in order to give themselves additional financial flexibility. Doing so would create additional cap space available for Los Angeles to offer Gasol.

The Lakers, league sources say, have explored trading away JaVale McGee to create more financial flexibility to make a more competitive financial offer to Marc Gasol — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) November 22, 2020

McGee played a unique role in the Lakers’ 2020 championship run. The 32-year-old center started 68 games for Los Angeles and averaged 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds per game. He often played a support role alongside Anthony Davis at the beginning of games, but rarely saw the court in the second half.

Still, a team would graciously except a traditional, veteran center like McGee. Over his extensive NBA career, he’s played on six different teams. Although he was known for his athleticism when he was younger, McGee has developed into a savvy center with a decent offensive post game.

Moving on from McGee and acquiring Gasol would be another huge offseason move for Los Angeles. The Lakers already added Montrezl Harrell, Dennis Schroeder and Wesley Matthews as they prepare to defend their championship.