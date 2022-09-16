Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Signing Familiar Face

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 22: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates a play with Dennis Schroder #17 during a 116-109 LA Clippers win in the season opening game at Staples Center on December 22, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are bringing back a player they deemed expendable a little over a year ago - much to the amusement of the wider NBA world.

On Friday, NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the Lakers intend to sign guard Dennis Schroder to a deal. The signing comes a little over a year after the Lakers let Schroder walk following a one-year stint with the team and the arrival of Russell Westbrook.

Schroder spent the 2021-22 season split between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets. He finished the year with 29 starts in 64 games played and an average of 13.5 points per game.

The year before, Schroder was the starting shooting guard for the Lakers, averaging 15.4 points and 5.8 assists per game over 61 starts. But when the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, Schroder's position on the Lakers roster became untenable.

The reaction to the move has been rather mixed. Some believe it's a sign that the Lakers are ready to move on from Westbrook after one frustrating season with the team.

"It feels like Russ is either on the move or Anthony Davis *really* missed having a local Call of Duty partner. AK," one user wrote.

"Another guard lmao, I’d say this gotta mean Russ getting moved but Pelinka got Managerial CTE so who knows," wrote another.

"Low risk/high reward move. He's only 1.5 seasons removed from a 20m per year deal, his skills didn't just suddenly disappear and sometimes it takes a healthy dose of reality to be that catalyst," a third user said.

Will Dennis Schroder replace Russell Westbrook this year?