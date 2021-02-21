The Los Angeles Lakers are looking for a piece to add to their frontcourt, especially with Anthony Davis facing an extended absence. Apparently they set their sights on the Houston Rockets, both with the soon-to-be available DeMarcus Cousins, and veteran P.J. Tucker.

Cousins was with the Lakers through his injured 2020 season, earning a ring but never playing for the team after tearing his ACL in a pickup game over the summer. Cousins has been effective in limited minutes for Houston, but as the team looks to figure out its future, it wants to give more time to young star center Christian Wood, which is understandable. The Lakers are reportedly interested in adding Cousins as the Rockets prepare to part ways with him.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, who checked in during a break on the telecast of the Lakers vs. Miami Heat—a rematch of the 2020 NBA Finals—P.J. Tucker is also in the team’s crosshairs. He’ll be more costly though, as the Rockets want players, and not just picks, for the veteran forward.

Tucker has been with the Rockets since the 2017-18 season. In 26 games with the team this year, he’s playing 30 minutes per night, averaging 4.7 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.4 assists, shooting .375/.329/.824 on the year.

Tucker is putting up the worst numbers of his career since his rookie season in 2006-07, but he’s a respected veteran presence. He’s been a major part of a Houston Rockets team that had been very competitive for his entire run, before the James Harden trade.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 22-8 on the year, two games behind the Utah Jazz for first place in the Western conference.

They’re currently struggling with the 12-17 Miami Heat. Jimmy Butler and company leads tonight’s game on ABC 67-66, midway through the third quarter.