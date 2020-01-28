Lou Williams Shares Incredible And Hilarious Kobe Bryant Anecdote

Lou Williams, along with many others, is mourning the passing of his long-time friend and mentor, Kobe Bryant. In this time of reflection and remembrance, Williams shared a hilarious story about the Lakers legend on Monday night.

The two players were Lakers teammates years ago towards the tail-end of Bryant’s career.

Despite so many years in the NBA filled with unbelievable feats, Bryant’s competitiveness was just as fierce late in his career as it was early.

Williams’ story regarding the all-time great is absolutely hilarious.

Following a loss to the Portland Trailblazers years ago, Bryant proceed to take all of his teammate’s Kobe’s – his signature shoe.

“We got blew out in Portland,” Williams recalled on Twitter. “He took everybody Kobe’s and said they couldn’t wear it cause we was soft.”

This is the perfect example of how much the Lakers legend cared about winning – and what he was willing to do to spark greater effort from his teammates.

We got blew out in Portland. He took everybody Kobe’s and said they couldn’t wear it cause we was soft 😂😂 — Lou Williams (@TeamLou23) January 28, 2020

It’s stories like these that are helping so many remember the great moments in Bryant’s life and career. This story is certainly making life a bit easier after a tough 24 hours.

Bryant’s on-court competitiveness – otherwise known as the “Mamba Mentality” – is a trait that will live on in basketball history.