Magic Johnson Had A 1-Word Reaction To The Game 5 Loss

The NBA Finals aren’t over yet.

The Miami Heat stunned the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 5 of the series on Friday night, forcing a Game 6 and potential Game 7.

Miami was once again led by Jimmy Butler, who had a 30-point triple-double in the winning effort. LeBron James and Anthony Davis both had big games for Los Angeles, but it wasn’t enough. The Lakers had two good looks at a game-winning score in the final seconds, but Danny Green missed a wide-open 3-pointer and Markieff Morris threw the ball away following an offensive rebound.

The Heat beat the Lakers, 111-108, to keep the series alive.

Most NBA fans did not expect the series to go this many games. The Lakers went up 2-0 and many were calling for a sweep at that point. Instead, the Heat have won two of the last three games, forcing a Game 6 and potential Game 7.

Former Lakers great Magic Johnson had a one-word reaction to his team’s Game 5 loss.

Wow. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) October 10, 2020

It’s tough to sum up the game better than that.

Game 6 of the 2020 NBA Finals is set for Sunday night. The Lakers and the Heat will tip off at 7:30 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on ABC.