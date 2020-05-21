Magic Johnson Names The NBA’s Greatest Player Of All-Time

Most basketball fans and players would say Michael Jordan is the greatest player in NBA history. And yet, the debate as to who deserves that title is alive now more than ever.

ESPN’s The Last Dance documentary has really swung the tides in Jordan’s favor. Fans that weren’t able to watch him live were gifted the opportunity to see just how dominant the former Bulls guard was on the court.

Former Los Angeles Lakers guard Magic Johnson recently chimed in on the greatest of all-time conversation. Though he believes the title of greatest belongs to Jordan, the Hall of Famer actually thinks LeBron James is the best ever.

“When you think about all-around basketball player, LeBron probably is the best of all time,” Magic said. “But when you want to say ‘Who is the greatest ever,’ it’s still Michael Jordan.”

Magic chimes in on MJ vs. LeBron 🍿 pic.twitter.com/wCEVbe1G7J — ESPN (@espn) May 21, 2020

It might sound like Johnson’s comments are contradicting themselves, but it somewhat makes sense.

From a talent standpoint, LeBron can do things that no player can. He can defend all five positions, has tremendous vision and could score in an array of ways.

On the other hand, Jordan is a cold-blooded assassin and undefeated in the NBA Finals. The only other player in league history to have a similar demeanor is Kobe Bryant.

While the greatest of all-time title currently belongs to Jordan, there are still a few chapters unwritten in James’ book. Maybe he’ll add another ring or two to his resume in the coming years.