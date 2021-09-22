Magic Johnson Gives His Pick For NBA’s Best Player

LeBron James has been considered the best player in the NBA for the last decade, but there are plenty of people who believe his reign is finally over. Magic Johnson, however, still thinks James holds that title.

This past Sunday, Johnson met up with James at SoFi Stadium to watch the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Dallas Cowboys. During the game, the Hall of Famer took a picture with James and posted it on his Twitter account.

Johnson made sure to let the NBA world know what he thinks about James, tweeting “Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames!”

Hanging out with the greatest player in the game today @KingJames! pic.twitter.com/d3SpPMH9mC — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 19, 2021

For years, Johnson has made his stance on James very clear. He strongly believes the four-time NBA champion belongs in the conversation for greatest of all time.

Earlier this year, Johnson admit that Kevin Durant is climbing up the ranks for best player in the league. Judging by his recent tweet, he’s not ready to say Durant is better than James.

James, 36, is still an elite player capable of leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a championship. Last season, he averaged 25.0 points, 7.8 assists and 7.7 rebounds per game.

With Russell Westbrook joining the Lakers’ roster for the 2021-22 season, James could potentially add another ring to his résumé. That would certainly validate Johnson’s claim that James is the “greatest player in the game today.”