Magic Johnson Has 1 Big Question For Dwyane Wade

LeBron James putting his arm around Dywane Wade.CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - FEBRUARY 17: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers both of Team LeBron look on during the trophy presentation ceremony after their 178-164 win over Team Giannis during the NBA All-Star game as part of the 2019 NBA All-Star Weekend at Spectrum Center on February 17, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade will both get to see their former teams take the court for the NBA Finals this year. But Magic has an interesting question for D-Wade heading into the Finals.

Taking to Twitter following Miami’s series clinching win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6, Magic wanted to know who D-Wade will be rooting for in the series. He’s curious if D-Wade will be cheering for his former team, or his former teammate and longtime friend.

“The million dollar question is who will @DwyaneWade be cheering for??” Magic asked. “His former team, the Heat, or his best friend LeBron James.”

Magic makes a good point. While D-Wade is a future Hall of Famer with three rings earned in Miami, he’s also best friends with LeBron James.

The Heat made the Finals as the No. 5 seed, sweeping the Pacers, beating the No. 1-seeded Bucks in five and then putting away the Celtics in six.

Los Angeles was the top team in the Western Conference for basically the entire year. They beat all three of their playoff opponents – Trail Blazers, Rockets and Nuggets – in five games apiece.

Seven years ago a matchup like this would have given us LeBron, D-Wade and Chris Bosh against Kobe, Steve Nash, Dwight Howard and Metta World Peace.

But we’re all still looking forward to what these new look teams can do.

Who do you think Dwyane Wade will be rooting for in the NBA Finals?


