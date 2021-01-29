The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Magic Johnson Has Brutally Honest Take On Lakers’ Performance Tonight

magic johnson speaks to reporters about his decisionLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 09: Magic Johnson reacts as he speaks to the press resigning as Los Angeles Lakers President of Basketball Operations before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Staples Center on April 09, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

You can’t win them all in the NBA, and sometimes, you even lose to a much inferior opponent. Magic Johnson understands the reality of this.

Still, that doesn’t mean the NBA legend didn’t provide an honest assessment of what happened to his former team on Thursday. In their third game in four days–and second of a back-to-back–the Los Angeles Lakers fell by 15 to the lowly Detroit Pistons.

It sounds like playing on consecutive nights took its toll, as Magic noted in his postgame Twitter analysis.

“The Lakers looked tired, both physically and mentally, tonight while getting blown out by the Pistons 107-92,” he tweeted.

This definitely won’t be the high point of the Lakers’ season, but fortunately, the NBA schedule provides a quick opportunity to bounce back.

LA will get a much-needed day off tomorrow before taking on the Boston Celtics in primetime Saturday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.