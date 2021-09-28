Magic Johnson Has Warning For Rest Of The NBA About LeBron James

In true Magic Johnson fashion, the former NBA great sent a very generic warning about LeBron James to the rest of the NBA via Twitter on Tuesday.

Believe it or not, the NBA’s 2021-22 season is just three weeks away. It seems like just yesterday Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Phoenix Suns in six games in the NBA Finals.

The Lakers, meanwhile, fell to those Suns in the first round of the 2021 Western Conference Playoffs. They’ve since undergone a facelift, adding players like Russell Westbrook, Carmelo Anthony, Dwight Howard and several others.

The Lakers are old, but talented. And per usual, their success will ultimately come down to the play of LeBron James.

Magic warned the rest of the NBA via Twitter on Tuesday. Why? LeBron is 100 percent and on a mission to win his fifth NBA Championship.

LeBron James is in excellent physical condition, he is focused, and he is driven. His only goal this season is to win his 5th NBA Championship and the @Lakers 18th Championship. Everybody in the NBA should be worried because LeBron is on a mission!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 28, 2021

We’ve heard this story before, though, particularly ahead of the 2020-21 season. We all know how that turned out for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers.

The difference this year, though, is that LeBron is surrounded by more play-makers and he’s healthy. You could make an argument that this year’s Lakers teams is far superior to their 2019-20 championship team. There’s more shooters and high-IQ players.

The Lakers’ success will ultimately depend on their overall health. As long as LeBron, in particular, is healthy, Magic’s confident another championship banner will be hung in Los Angeles.