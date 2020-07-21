Magic Johnson Says There’s 1 Clear Pick For NBA MVP

The MVP race was heating up in March right before the NBA had to shut down its operations because of COVID-19. Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James were both making strong bids for the award.

Antetokounmpo somehow improved his numbers from his MVP campaign during the 2018-19 season. He was averaging 29.6 points and 13.7 rebounds per game prior to the season getting put on pause.

Despite the Greek Freak’s success throughout the season, Magic Johnson believes the MVP should go to LeBron. The Hall of Famer laid out his argument for the Lakers superstar on Twitter.

“LeBron James is definitely the MVP this season,” Johnson said. “He is almost averaging a triple double with 25 points, 10 assists, and basically 8 rebounds per game. His defense has been amazing and there is no better leader in sports!”

It’s very rare for a player to dominate the NBA in their 17th season, but that’s exactly what James is doing with the Lakers.

Eventually, the league will not be led by James. For now though, he’s still proving that he’s good enough to be the No. 1 player on a contender.

Since the NBA will decide who wins the MVP based off what took place from October through March, the edge will likely go to Antetokounmpo.

Perhaps we’ll have the chance to see Antetokounmpo and James square off in the NBA Finals later this year.