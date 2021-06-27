Magic Johnson Has A Blunt Suggestion For Anthony Davis

After winning the NBA championship less than a year ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were bounced in the first round this season by the Phoenix Suns. With Anthony Davis missing playoff games due to injury and a hobbled LeBron James, Frank Vogel’s team had little chance to advance and compete for another title.

Although much of the underwhelming postseason performance can be blamed on the quick turnaround after last year’s bubble, former Lakers legend Magic Johnson is calling for some serious changes to be made to Vogel’s gameplan this summer.

Chiefly among the roster moves that Johnson would make would be to go out and get Davis and James another shooter. The Lakers ranked in the bottom half of NBA teams in three-point shooting and shot just 29.9 percent on nearly 33 three-point attempts per game during the playoffs. Of the 16 playoff teams that made the first round, only the Washington Wizards shot the ball worse from beyond the arc.

But Johnson didn’t stop there. He called out Davis and James, suggesting that both players should take on a different role in the team’s offense next season. Johnson joined many in saying that the Lakers big man needs to play more center next year, allowing for the team to space the floor better and add another shooter to the closing lineup.

Johnson also explained that James should move off the ball on offense and have someone else bring the ball up the court. In doing so, the Lakers could preserve their aging star for the playoffs, when he could take on a larger, more ball-dominant role.

“Give LeBron and A.D. a shooter,” Johnson said, on ESPN’s KJZ . “And also, tell A.D. he’s going to have to play more center now. You can’t allow him to say, ‘Hey man I don’t want to play center.’ No no no no no, first of all you’re with the Lakers and we’re trying to win. And for me, I would move LeBron back down, we’re asking him to do too much. You can’t ask LeBron to be the point guard. That means you’re working hard, you’re bringing the ball up, getting everybody into the offense, so when can LeBron rest? You have to understand we want LeBron fresh for the playoffs. So let somebody else bring it to him.”

Johnson’s suggestions are worth considering and it wouldn’t be surprising to see some of the changes implemented early on next year.

First, the Lakers will need to use the summer to reload their roster at the NBA Draft and in free agency. Then, the organization can focus on building a gameplan around their two stars.