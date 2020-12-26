Magic Johnson Shows Off New Lakers Championship Ring

Magic Johnson’s tenure running the Los Angeles Lakers was fraught at best. He was the team president from Feb. 2017 until his abrupt resignation in April 2019, and the team did not see much success while he was running the front office. That time did set the stage for last season’s title run, in many ways.

In the summer of 2018, Johnson and general manager Rob Pelinka signed LeBron James to a four-year deal. LeBron had the first truly injury-filled season of his career in 2018-19, and the Lakers missed the playoffs. He ultimately convinced Anthony Davis to force his way out of New Orleans, and the Lakers traded for the Pelicans star after Johnson had resigned. The pair won the title at the NBA Bubble in Orlando in the fall.

There seemed to be a real fracture between Johnson, Pelinka, and the rest of the Lakers brass under owner Jeanie Buss, and the situation in the immediate aftermath of Magic’s sudden resignation was pretty ugly. Time and championships heal all wounds though, and as things have settled down, Magic has made it very clear that he still has serious love for the organization.

The Los Angeles Lakers gave out their championship rings this week, making this Christmas Week an especially special one for the Lakers family. Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie were included in the ring order. He showed off the new bling in an excited tweet on Saturday afternoon.

Cookie and I are so blessed to receive our championship rings! Thank you to Laker owner @JeanieBuss, the Laker players and especially @KingJames because he told me he was going to bring a championship to Laker Nation. This is my 11th NBA Championship ring! pic.twitter.com/R5n7foBPuR — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) December 26, 2020

It’s always nice when a tough situation like the one between Magic and his beloved franchise has a happy ending. That was clearly the case here.

It’s impossible to know what the 2019-20 season would’ve looked like if Magic Johnson stayed in charge, or how things may have played out before that, if LeBron hadn’t gotten hurt in 2018-19. The Lakers looked like a solid playoff team, if not a true contender, with LeBron and the pre-AD Lakers, and Davis to L.A. seemed inevitable.

Still, per reports Magic wasn’t fully invested in the day-to-day grind of running the team, and the current front office has done a very impressive time of building depth and adding talent around the two superstars. This year’s Los Angeles Lakers may be even better than the group that just won those rings.

