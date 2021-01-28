Magic Johnson Makes Prediction After Last Night’s 76ers-Lakers Game

Magic Johnson was one of many people tuned into Wednesday night’s thriller between the Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Lakers.

The Lakers rallied from a 14-point deficit with 5:10 remaining to take the lead with 11 seconds still on the clock. However, any hope for a miracle victory was dashed when Tobias Harris hit the game-winner for the Sixers with three seconds left.

The 107-106 affair was a battle between the West’s top team and the East’s current No. 1 seed. Johnson thinks we could see these two teams duke it out for a title this summer.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if these two teams were in the NBA Finals,” he tweeted last night.

Of course, just two weeks ago, Magic seemed to be hinting at the Brooklyn Nets meeting the Lakers in the 2021 NBA Finals. There’s a long way to go for the entire league.

Thus far though, there has been nothing to indicate the Lakers aren’t still the top team in the league, and Wednesday’s game illustrated that the Sixers can play with, and beat, the defending champs on any given night.