Magic Johnson Has Message For Lakers Fans Ahead Of ‘The Last Dance’

ESPN’s “The Last Dance” continues tonight with two more episodes, the first of which will be dedicated to Kobe Bryant.

It has been over three months since Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven others died in a tragic helicopter accident in California. The basketball world will never be the same, and many fans are still grieving over the loss of one of the game’s all-time greats.

Episode 5 of the last dance, which airs tonight, touches on the relationship between Bryant and Michael Jordan. It has been well-documented how Kobe emulated MJ and wanted to follow in his footsteps. Tonight’s episode will recount some of their interactions over the years, including when their careers overlapped.

Lakers legend and former team executive Magic Johnson thinks the footage could have a healing effect on those still mourning Kobe. He told the Los Angeles Times‘ Arash Markazi that the episode will have a profound impact.

“It’s going to mean a lot to a lot of people, especially [in Los Angeles], and it’s going to mean a lot to Kobe fans,” Johnson said. “They’re going to need this. Nobody is past what happened. It will mean something to them and all of us who are Kobe fans and Lakers fans.”

Magic Johnson tabs tonight's episodes as must-watch for Kobe and Lakers fans 🐍🍿 #TheLastDance pic.twitter.com/kQRDSCVUeq — ESPN (@espn) May 3, 2020

Considering the sudden and senseless nature of Bryant’s passing, tonight will be an emotional one for anybody tuning in. Perhaps it can also be therapeutic though.

Episode 5 of “The Last Dance” debuts at 9 p.m. ET tonight on ESPN. Episode 6 will begin afterwards at 10 p.m. ET.