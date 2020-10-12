The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Magic Johnson Has A Message For LeBron After Tonight’s Win

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Game 6.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are world champions.

Los Angeles blew out Miami in Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Sunday night, winning 106-93 on way to a championship.

LeBron James once again led the way for Los Angeles. The now four-time NBA champion had 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists in the Game 6 win.

This is the Lakers’ first NBA championship since 2010, when Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol led the way. LeBron signed with Los Angeles in 2018 to bring the franchise back to a championship level. And he did just that.

Lakers great Magic Johnson reacted on Twitter to LeBron coming through on his promise.

“Laker Nation, LeBron James made good on his guarantee that he would take the Lakers to the NBA Finals and bring a championship to Lakers fans all around the world. Mission accomplished LeBron!!” he tweeted.

LeBron was named NBA Finals MVP for the fourth time, as well. He finished the series averaging 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds and 8.5 assists per game.

“Congratulations to LeBron James for winning the MVP of the NBA Finals!” Magic added. “And for passing former Laker Derek Fisher for playing in the most NBA Finals games in history!!”

Well done, LeBron.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.