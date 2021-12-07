Magic Johnson Names 3 Keys For A Lakers Turnaround

The Los Angeles Lakers entered the 2021-22 NBA season with plenty of expectations – with an NBA title at the top of the list.

However, 24 games into the season, the Lakers look more like a middling playoff team than a true contender. Injuries to stars like LeBron James have played a part, but there are a few other things to fix as well.

Just ask Magic Johnson. The former Lakers star and former front office executive has three solutions for the Lakers defense that will have them back in contention.

“If the @Lakers are going to turn their season around there are 3 things they must do on defense,” Magic said on Twitter. “First, they must play better individual defense. Second, play better team defense and third, transition. They must improve their transition defense!”

LeBron James and company fell to the Los Angeles Clippers earlier this week and has a monster matchup against the Boston Celtics on tap for tonight.

LeBron was asked about criticism facing the team and head coach Frank Vogel after the team’s latest loss.

“I think criticism comes with the job, you know?” James said after practice on Monday. “Frank is a strong-minded guy. He has a great coaching staff. And we as his players have to do a better job of going out and producing on the floor. We’re a team and an organization that don’t mind some adversity, that don’t mind people saying things about us, obviously, because it comes with the territory.”

Can they bounce back tonight?