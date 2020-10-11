Magic Johnson Names The 1 Biggest Key For The Lakers Tonight

Magic Johnson has a knack for stating the obvious. His latest tweet highlights one major key for the Los Angeles Lakers when they play the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals this evening.

It feels like the Lakers are in trouble, despite the fact they lead the series three games to two. After taking a 3-1 series lead last week, Los Angeles opted to wear its “Black Mamba” jerseys to try and close out the NBA Finals in Game 5. It didn’t go as planned.

LeBron James was brilliant as he scored 40 points on 15 of 21 shooting and grabbed 13 rebounds. But he didn’t get much help from his supporting cast, unlike Jimmy Butler and the rest of the Heat team.

Butler dropped 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a heroic effort. But it was sharp-shooter Duncan Robinson that saved the day for Miami as he scored 26 points, 21 of which came on three-pointers. Magic thinks stopping Robinson and Miami’s perimeter shooters will be the key for the Lakers tonight.

“The number one thing the Lakers need to do is get back to playing great perimeter defense, taking away the 3-point line,” Magic said.

Magic isn’t wrong here. The Lakers must keep the Heat from getting hot from three-point range.

The Lakers allowed two crucial four-point plays in the third quarter to Duncan Robinson and Jae Crowder (fouls on Rajon Rondo and Kyle Kuzma) in Game 5. That type of catch-up defense won’t work in Game 6.

If the Lakers can defend the three-point line well, they may be on their way to winning the NBA Finals tonight. We’ll see if the Miami Heat can keep their momentum going tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.