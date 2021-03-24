Magic Johnson Makes Honest Admission About Lakers’ Title Chances

The Los Angeles Lakers are the defending NBA champions, but Magic Johnson admitted on Wednesday he’s a little concerned about their title defense.

Johnson appeared on First Take this morning, where he was asked by Stephen A. Smith if he’s nervous at all about his former team. The Lakers are currently without LeBron James (high ankle sprain) and Anthony Davis (calf issues) and were blown out by the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.

“We’ll I’m nervous because when you have AD and LeBron out with injuries, that’s a cause of concern,” Johnson said. “And then I’m concerned about the middle [on defense] too. We’re not very good at shot-blocking, the things we used to be good at with Dwight Howard and JaVale McGee. We can’t close the middle down this year.

“I hope that during this trade deadline or if somebody gets bought out, we can solve that issue.”

Magic Johnson is 'nervous' about the Lakers with LeBron & AD's injuries. "The Lakers have competition this year that they didn't have last season." pic.twitter.com/bB4uFMg2c3 — First Take (@FirstTake) March 24, 2021

Now, to be fair, Johnson said he still has faith in the Lakers and thinks they’ll be very tough to beat four times in a playoff series, provided James and Davis are healthy.

However, there might be stiffer competition for LA this year, both in the Western Conference and out of a potential NBA Finals foe from the East.

“I still believe in the Lakers, but the Lakers have competition this year that they didn’t have last season,” Johnson said.

Right now, the key for the Lakers is weathering this storm of injuries and having their two superstars ready to go come playoff time. As long as that happens, they can win another ring in 2021.