Magic Johnson Pays Tribute To Former Utah Jazz Star

Tragic news struck the NBA world by surprise this Saturday, as multiple reporters announced that former Utah Jazz star Mark Eaton passed away. He was 64 years old.

Eaton was an outstanding defender for the Jazz. The 7-foot-4 center earned All-Star honors once and won the Defensive Player of the Year award twice over the course of his career.

Several current and former NBA players went on social media to share their fondest moments of Eaton. Legendary guard Magic Johnson also went on Twitter to comment on this situation, as he paid tribute to the former Jazz star.

“Rest In Peace to former NBA player and Utah center Mark Eaton,” Johnson wrote.”Cookie and I are praying for his family.”

Johnson went up against Eaton multiple times during his career, so he knows just how dominant the UCLA product was on the defensive side of the floor.

Eaton led the NBA in blocks four times in his career. During the 1984-85 season, he averaged 5.6 blocks per game. He presented so many issues for opposing players, as his length and size allowed him to just own the paint.

Though it may sound crazy, Eaton actually finished a game with 12 points, 20 rebounds and 14 blocks. What’s even crazier is that performance wasn’t the only time he had a triple-double that included blocks.

Our thoughts are with Eaton’s family and friends at this time.