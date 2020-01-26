The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Magic Johnson Posts Heartfelt Message About Kobe Bryant

Magic Johnson speaks during Kobe Bryant's on-court ceremony.LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 18: (L-R) Earvin 'Magic' Johnson addresses the crowd before Kobe Bryant has his #8 and #24 Los Angeles Lakers jerseys retired at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

Kobe Bryant and Magic Johnson shared a legacy as arguably the two greatest players in Los Angeles Lakers history and all-time NBA greats.

Of course, Bryant and Johnson grew close over the years, even after Bryant retired from basketball. With that being said, Bryant’s untimely death today at the age of 41 no doubt hit Johnson incredibly hard.

The former Lakers point guard and team president honored Bryant with a lengthy Twitter tribute tonight. You can view all of it below.

“Laker Nation, the game of basketball & our city, will never be the same without Kobe. Cookie & I are praying for Vanessa, his beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri, as well as his parents Joe & Pam & his sisters. We will always be here for the Bryant family,” Magic wrote in part.

It just doesn’t seem right that Bryant is gone. He’s a legendary player who should have been around the game for a lot longer than he was. He was only 41 and had so much more to give.

Even worse, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who was also killed in the crash, seemed poised to carry on the Bryant family legacy on the court. Now, she won’t have the chance to.


Reader Interactions

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.