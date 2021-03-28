Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers Signing Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers made a major move on Sunday to sure up their roster for a title defense this summer. Former Cavaliers and Pistons center Andre Drummond will reportedly sign with the 2020 NBA champs after agreeing to a buyout earlier this week.

The 27-year-old, two-time All Star chose the Lakers over a collection of other playoff-bound teams, including the Celtics, the Clippers, the Knicks and the Hornets.

The Los Angeles franchise could definitely use a talented frontcourt player like Drummond heading into the final stages of the regular season. Former Lakers star Magic Johnson recognized exactly that and was one of the many excited about the addition.

“Congratulations to @AndreDrummond for signing with the @Lakers and welcome to Los Angeles! Andre is just what the Lakers need; a big man who can score, rebound, and defend,” Johnson wrote in a tweet on Sunday.

Johnson aptly pointed out Drummond’s skillset in his tweet, all of which could give the Lakers a boost down the stretch. Los Angeles has gotten unsteady play from centers Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell, so the 27-year-old will be a welcome change of pace. He averaged 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds in 25 appearances for the Cavaliers earlier this year.

Drummond was recently bought out by the Cavs after the organization failed to find a trade for him prior to the league’s Thursday deadline. With the team giving major frontcourt minutes to 22-year-old Jarrett Allen, Cleveland decided it was in the best interest of all parties to part way. Drummond hasn’t played since the Cavaliers made that decision back in mid-February.

In Los Angeles, the 27-year-old will definitely be able to find rotation minutes almost immediately, especially with the absence of the injured Anthony Davis. Once Drummond gets back up to speed, the Lakers will have the final piece in place for another postseason run.