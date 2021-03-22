Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of NBA Legend Elgin Baylor

Legendary former Laker Magic Johnson has weighed in with a tribute to former Los Angeles star Elgin Baylor, who passed away today.

Baylor, who starred for the Lakers from 1958-71, was 86. During his storied playing career he averaged 27.4 points and 13.5 rebounds per game, revolutionizing the forward position.

“RIP to the NBA’s first high flyer, Lakers Legend, & Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor,” Johnson wrote on Twitter. “Before there was Michael Jordan doing amazing things in the air, there was Elgin Baylor! A true class act and great man, I’ll always appreciate the advice he shared with me when I first came into the league.

“Cookie and I are praying for his wife Elaine, kids, and the entire Baylor family.”

After his playing days, Baylor had a stint as head coach of the New Orleans Jazz. Like Magic, he also served as an NBA executive, serving as the vice president of basketball operations for the Los Angeles Clippers for 22 years.

Baylor’s death is a massive loss for the Lakers franchise and the entire basketball community. Our condolences go out to his family and friends.