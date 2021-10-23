Just a few weeks ago, the Los Angeles Lakers were being talked about as one of the favorites to win an NBA title.

Two games into the 2021-22 season, though, the Lakers already seem to be unraveling. During Friday night’s game against the Phoenix Suns, an altercation broke out – but not between the two teams.

No, it was Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard who were at the center of the scuffle. It’s unclear what the issue was, but the two Lakers big men were very unhappy with each other.

Following the game, Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson took to Twitter with a message for the team. He said he’s never seen anything like that in his storied history of being involved with the Lakers organization.

“Dwight Howard and AD got into a physical altercation on the bench. In my 42 years of being associated with the Lakers organization, I’ve never seen something like that. Smh,” Johnson said.

Johnson was obviously upset with what he saw from the Lakers on Friday night. It’s been a troubling start to the season for LeBron James and company.

In the season-opener, the Lakers fell to the Golden State Warriors in a fourth-quarter collapse. Just a few days later, the team suffered its second defeat of the season in embarrassing fashion to the team that eliminated them from the playoffs last year.

Next up for the Lakers is a battle against the Memphis Grizzlies.