Magic Johnson Reacts To The Lakers’ Game 1 Loss

The second-seeded Phoenix Suns took down the seventh-seeded Los Angeles Lakers this afternoon. Afterwards, Magic Johnson was on Twitter with his analysis.

As usual, Magic’s initial thoughts were mostly surface-level. The man is a legend but he’s not exactly known for his searing insight.

“Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker looked awesome in his first playoff game, scoring 34 points in the Suns 99-90 win,” Magic wrote. “He had help from Deandre Ayton, who outplayed Lakers big man Anthony Davis, scoring 21 points and 16 rebounds.”

However, Magic’s follow-up tweet delved a little deeper, and pointed out what anyone who watched LA’s win over Golden State in the Play-In Tournament could see. The Lakers don’t look right.

“The Lakers didn’t play well in their play in game against the Warriors and it carried over to Game 1 against the Suns,” Magic said. “They’re out of sync and not in rhythm offensively.”

In fact, the Lakers haven’t looked right for much of the season. A big part of this has been injuries, as Davis and LeBron James have both missed significant time.

The defending champs need to figure things out fast, preferably in time for Game 2 in Phoenix Tuesday night.