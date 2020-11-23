Magic Johnson Reacts To The Lakers Signing Marc Gasol

The Los Angeles Lakers’ big offseason continued on Sunday night with the signing of three-time All-Star big man Marc Gasol.

Gasol, who won a championship with the Raptors, leaves Toronto for Los Angeles in free agency. The brother of Pau Gasol, who starred for the Lakers, reportedly considered the Clippers and Mavericks, too. However, the Lakers won out, signing Gasol on Sunday night.

It’s been a big offseason for the defending champs. Los Angeles traded for Dennis Schroder, signed Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews and Gasol, and re-signed Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

The Lakers, who beat the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, are the clear favorites to win it all once again.

Magic Johnson certainly seems to think that’s the case following Sunday night’s signing.

“Wow wow wow! With Marc Gasol signing with the Lakers, now the Lakers are too deep at every position! This is definitely, without question, a championship team,” Johnson tweeted.

“Fun fact, Marc Gasol was actually drafted by the Lakers and then traded for his brother Pau!”

The Lakers will enter the 2020-21 season as the clear favorite to win it all. Barring a major injury, it’s tough to imagine anyone being on their level. But of course, that’s why you play the games.