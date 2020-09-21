Magic Johnson Reacts To Anthony Davis’ Game-Winning Shot

Magic Johnson is a very happy man on Sunday evening.

The Los Angeles Lakers topped the Denver Nuggets in epic fashion in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Sunday night. Anthony Davis is the hero.

Davis made a 3-pointer as time was expiring to give the Lakers a 105-103 win over the Nuggets. Los Angeles now has a 2-0 lead over Denver in the Western Conference Finals.

Johnson had a three-word reaction on Twitter to Davis’ game-winning shot.

“OH MY GOD,” he tweeted.

OH MY GOD — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 21, 2020

Davis and Nuggets star Nikola Jokic carried their teams down the stretch. The Lakers star finished the game with 31 points and nine rebounds, while Jokic added 30 points and nine assists.

Ultimately, it was Davis who won the battle. The Lakers’ big man sank an epic game-winning shot, crushing the hearts of Nuggets fans everywhere.

Davis made a strong declaration following the Game 2 win.

“We never wanna lose in these (Mamba) jerseys,” he told TNT.

The Lakers’ special Black Mamba jerseys are in honor of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant, who lost their lives, along with seven others, in a helicopter crash in January.

Anthony Davis: “We never wanna lose in these (Mamba) jerseys.” pic.twitter.com/5ZGjEi6Iu6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) September 21, 2020

Los Angeles and Denver are scheduled to play Game 3 on Tuesday night at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be on TNT.