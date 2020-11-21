Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers’ Big Offseason Moves

An argument could be made that the Los Angeles Lakers are having the best offseason out of any team this year. That would be bad news for the rest of the NBA, as LeBron James and Co. look poised for another championship run.

Last weekend, the Lakers acquired Dennis Schroder in a trade with the Oklahoma City Thunder. He should be an excellent fit in Frank Vogel’s offense, providing the Lakers another ball handler when James is off the floor.

Even though Los Angeles did lose some key role players in Danny Green and Dwight Howard, the front office did an outstanding job of finding really good replacements on Friday night. A couple of hours after free agency officially kicked off, the Lakers signed Montrezl Harrell and Wesley Matthews.

Rob Pelinka, the general manager of the Lakers, has been so impressive this offseason that Magic Johnson had to go on Twitter to show his appreciation for him.

“Lakers GM Rob Pelinka signing Montrezl Harrell, Wes Matthews Jr., AND trading for Dennis Schroder….can we say Executive of the Year,” Johnson wrote on Twitter.

Lakers GM Rob Pelinka signing Montrezl Harrell, Wes Matthews Jr., AND trading for Dennis Schroder…. can we say Executive of the Year? — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 21, 2020

Pelinka said the Lakers would not be complacent with their roster this offseason. Evidently he’s a man of his word.

There’s still more work left to be done in Los Angeles, but Pelinka has definitely put the league on notice with his latest acquisitions.