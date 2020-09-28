Magic Johnson Reacts To Lakers-Heat NBA Finals Matchup

The stage is officially set. It will be Lakers-Heat in the 2020 NBA Finals in a matchup between LeBron James and his former team.

That’s the major story line that will be talked about in the coming days. Not surprisingly, Magic Johnson is already bringing it up on Twitter.

If you follow Magic, you’ll know that no detail is too obvious, no observation too conspicuous to be tweeted about. His mostly surface-level analysis is actually pretty endearing.

Tonight, Magic stated that he thinks Lakers-Heat will be “a great and entertaining series” and highlighted the LeBron and Pat Riley against their respective former teams angle that will be repeated ad nauseum moving forward.

Lakers vs. Heat will be a great and entertaining series!! I can’t wait! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 28, 2020

Pat Riley vs. his former team and LeBron vs. his former team will be must see TV! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) September 28, 2020

To be fair, Magic did ask at least one interesting question. It involved where Dwyane Wade’s loyalties will lie in this series.

“The million dollar question is who will @DwyaneWade be cheering for?” Magic asked. “His former team, the Heat, or his best friend LeBron James?”

Magic is the best. Can’t wait for his tweets during the NBA Finals.