Magic Johnson Reacts To The Lakers’ Game 2 Victory

Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson was glued to his TV set as LeBron James and company took down the Houston Rockets in Game 2.

After the Lakers’ 117-109 victory, Magic was proud of the effort his former team put in. Taking to Twitter, Magic praised LeBron and Anthony Davis for their performances. He also praised the fourth quarter defense and the bench contributors.

“The @Lakers tonight led by their two superstars, LeBron James with 28 points and AD with 34, tied the series 1-1,” Magic said. “The 4th quarter defense was superb and they got strong contributions from their bench led by Rajon Rondo, Kyle Kuzma, and Markieff Morris.”

For the second time in the playoffs, the Lakers wore their Black Mamba jerseys in honor of Kobe Bryant. And for the second time in the playoffs, they got a huge win while wearing them.

The Lakers dominated from the get-go, tearing through the Rockets defense in the first quarter and outscoring them 36-20.

But after taking a 16-point lead into halftime, the Rockets roared back in the third quarter. Houston outscored LA 41-23 in the third, keeping the game close throughout the fourth quarter.

The defense tightened up though. With a 27-17 fourth quarter scoring advantage, LA held off Houston for the 117-109 win.

The series is all even heading into Game 3. And you can bet that Magic Johnson is going to be cheering for his Lakers every step of the way.