Magic Johnson Reacts To The Lakers’ NBA Finals Berth

For the first time in a decade, the Los Angeles Lakers are heading to the NBA Finals. Franchise legend Magic Johnson is celebrating the occasion.

Two years ago, when Magic was still the Lakers’ president of basketball ops, the team signed LeBron James. It was a move that signaled that LA intended to compete for championships after several rebuilding seasons.

Well, James’ first season with the Lakers didn’t go as planned due to injury, but now, he’s got them in the NBA Finals in his second year. It is LeBron’s 10th all-time Finals appearance and it signifies him delivering on a promise he made back in 2018.

Late Saturday night, Magic Johnson recounted on Twitter how LeBron guaranteed an NBA Finals appearance when he signed with the Lakers.

“When LeBron James signed with the Lakers he told us he would get us back to the NBA Finals and he’s definitely kept his word,” Johnson said.

Led by LeBron’s triple-double, the Lakers closed out the Denver Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals last night. It has taken LA only 15 games to get out of the West.

Now, they wait to see who their NBA Finals opponent will be. The Miami Heat and Boston Celtics play Game 6 of their series tonight.