Magic Johnson Reacts To Zlatan Ibrahimović’s Criticism Of LeBron

You can add Magic Johnson to the list of those who stuck up for LeBron James after recent criticism from soccer superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Last week, Ibrahimovic called James out for his political activism, essentially imploring the four-time NBA champion to “stick to sports.” LeBron himself responded to the criticism and made it clear he won’t be doing that.

“He was the same guy who said when he was back in Sweden … because his last name wasn’t a certain last name, that he felt there was some racism going on when he was out on the pitch,” James said. “I speak from a very educated mind, so I’m kind of the wrong guy to actually go at because I do my homework.”

On Saturday, former NBA star Baron Davis called out Ibrahimovic in support of James. This afternoon, Johnson voiced his support as well.

“From one proud Black man to another, @KingJames, your leadership and sacrifice will continue to shape the future of this country,’ Johnson tweeted.

From one proud Black man to another, @KingJames, your leadership and sacrifice will continue to shape the future of this country. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 1, 2021

Magic is not shy about expressing his opinions on Twitter, even if in some cases, he’s simply stating the obvious. It’s no surprise he had LeBron’s back here.

We’re not expecting LeBron to quit speaking up anytime soon either.