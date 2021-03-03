For all of his incredible success, both in basketball and business, Magic Johnson‘s foray into running the Los Angeles Lakers was a mixed bag. He successfully landed LeBron James, though it is unclear how much his presence impacted LeBron’s decision. The Lakers failed to reach the playoffs during Magic’s time as president of basketball operations, and he abruptly stepped down in April 2019.

It wasn’t the most seamless divorce, with Magic revealing some of the team’s dirty laundry in the weeks after his decision. That drama didn’t last long though. The team successfully acquired Anthony Davis that summer, and won the NBA Title in 2020.

Magic obviously has plenty going on, with his many business interests and other ventures. He hasn’t totally ruled out getting back involved in basketball, though.

In an interview with ESPN, he says that he would look into the “right opportunity.” He says that he watches basketball every night, and his passion for the game hasn’t waned one bit.

Magic Johnson to ESPN on whether or not he would return to a role directly in the NBA: "It has to be the right situation. I would never say I wouldn't come back, because I love the game that much." https://t.co/obwQHv4fyj — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) March 3, 2021

“I think that if the right opportunity came about, I would definitely look to do it because I love the game,” Magic Johnson told ESPN’s Eric Woodyard. “I talk about it all the time on Twitter. I watch every game all the time every night, so I love it so much.”

“It has to be the right situation. I would never say I wouldn’t come back, because I love the game that much.”

It’s hard to envision Magic Johnson working for any team other than the Los Angeles Lakers. He may be more connected to that franchise than any other player to a team in NBA history. It does seem like the two sides have largely reconciled though, so maybe Magic could return to an official role with the Lakers at some point.

[ESPN]