Magic Johnson Reveals His "Hope" For LeBron James, Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Lakers are entering a critical offseason. Not only do they have a vacancy at head coach, they have to figure out if they'll keep LeBron James.

James currently has one year remaining on his contract with the Lakers. The team hasn't showed any indication that it'll trade him, but some analysts believe the four-time NBA champion should request a trade.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson, however, is hopeful James remains in Los Angeles for a long time.

"I hope he's a Laker for a long time," Johnson told TMZ when asked what the Lakers should do with James. "I hope so."

Johnson then shared his thoughts on the Lakers' coaching search.

"I don't think Phil [Jackson] is gonna coach again, but he's helping them look for a coach so that's good. He's going to do what Jeanie Buss and Rob Pelinka need."

The Lakers' coaching search is heating up. On Friday, the team held a meeting with former Portland Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts.

Once the Lakers figure out who'll be their head coach for the 2022-23 season, they can focus on how their roster will look.

It's going to be a fascinating offseason for the Lakers, that's for sure.