Magic Johnson Reveals Regret With LeBron James Relationship

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

While on Shannon Sharpe's "Club Shay Shay" podcast, Lakers legend Magic Johnson opened up about a plethora of different topics, including his biggest regret regarding his relationship with LeBron James.

Johnson told Sharpe that he regrets not calling James before stepping down as the Lakers' president of basketball operations in 2019.

"I regret not calling LeBron and telling him I was stepping down," Johnson said. "I really regretted that. I owed him that."

Johnson was then asked why he stepped down. That led to an interesting response.

"I thought I had the power to do what I wanted to do," he explained. "I wanted to fire Luke Walton."

Instead of fracturing his relationship with the Lakers, Johnson chose to step aside and let the other decision-makers on the team handle things.

Despite how this situation played out in 2019, it seems like Johnson and James still have a strong relationship.