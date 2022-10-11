Magic Johnson Reveals Why He Really Left The Lakers

EL SEGUNDO, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: Earvin "Magic" Johnson discusses the upcoming Los Angeles Lakers' season at UCLA Health Training Center on September 20, 2018 in El Segundo, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Lakers legend Magic Johnson's decision to step down as the team's president of basketball operations in April 2019 caught many by surprise.

Now, we have some more background on what led to Johnson resigning. In the ongoing Lakers docuseries on Hulu, Johnson went deeper into the overriding reason for his decision: his desire to fire head coach Luke Walton.

"I wanted to fire Luke Walton. I said 'Jeanie your man don’t have it,'" Johnson said, referring to team owner Jeanie Buss. "He doesn’t make adjustments within the game. I hate to tell you that because I know you love him."

Johnson says Buss asked him if Walton could improve, but he responded that he didn't think so. After some time, it became apparent that the situation was untenable.

"Other people in the Lakers, the non-basketball people, are trying to tell me that I can't make those calls," Johnson said. "To preserve the love and my friendship with Jeanie, I felt it was the best to step down."

Incredibly, just days after Johnson stepped down, Walton and the Lakers agreed to part ways anyway. Frank Vogel took over as head coach and helped lead Los Angeles to the NBA championship in 2019-20.

Vogel was eventually fired at the conclusion of last season and replaced by Darvin Ham.