Magic Johnson Says The Lakers Did ‘3 Things’ Wrong Last Night

The Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from the NBA Playoffs last night, much to the chagrin of Lakers legend Magic Johnson.

There are multiple reasons why the Lakers failed to defend their title, with injuries being the main culprit. However, when it comes to just last night, Magic thinks he has pinpointed three causes of their demise.

On Twitter this afternoon, Johnson cited the Lakers waiting to play their hardest until it was too late, lineup issues and their reluctance to double-team Devin Booker (47 points) as the three things LA “did wrong” in Game 6.

“He had 18 points in the first quarter in Game 5 & ended up with 30. Last night he scored 22 in the 1st quarter & 33 by half,” Johnson said. “Why did the Lakers wait until the 2nd half of an elimination game to double team him????”

The Lakers did 3 things wrong last night. 1) They waited until the 2nd half to start playing with passion and fire on both ends of the court, 2) waited too long to play the small team which actually fueled their comeback to get within 10 of the Suns… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 4, 2021

Last night’s loss kicked off a pivotal offseason for the Lakers. They have some free agency decisions to make, and also must seriously consider how much they can rely on Anthony Davis and his shoddy health.

Los Angeles will still have LeBron James next season, which is always a good place to start. But they must make sure the pieces around him fit better than they did this year.