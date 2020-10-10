There is not a current athlete that has faced more pressure from the public than LeBron James. That’s not an opinion, it’s a fact.

Ever since James arrived in the NBA he’s been thought of as the “Chosen One.” He’s lived up to expectations, but we’re all still expecting more from the three-time champion because he’s simply that great.

Prior to Game 5 of the Finals, Magic Johnson was on ESPN’s SportsCenter to talk about James’ resume and the pressure that he’s faced over the course of his career.

Johnson made an interesting comment about all the outside noise James faces on a daily basis, saying “Michael Jordan didn’t have this type of pressure, I didn’t have this type of pressure, Larry Bird didn’t have this type of pressure.”

The legendary point guard believes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the only NBA legend that can relate to the pressure LeBron has faced.

On @SportsCenter with @stephenasmith, @MagicJohnson pinpoints an ace on LeBron's resume: "Michael (Jordan) didn't have this type of pressure, I didn't have this type of pressure, Larry Bird didn't …" Magic said only @kaj33 could relate to the expectations Young LeBron faced — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) October 9, 2020

Abdul-Jabbar was considered a high school prodigy when he committed to UCLA. His transition from high school to college was quite smooth, as he won three national championships with the Bruins.

Milwaukee ended up selecting Abdul-Jabbar with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1969 NBA Draft. The talented center would win six NBA titles and go down as the all-time leading scorer in league history.

James doesn’t have six NBA titles to boast about, but the St. Vincent-St. Mary’s product has been an elite performer since arriving to the league in 2003.

We’ll see if he can add a fourth ring to his resume on Sunday night.