Magic Johnson Sends A Message To LeBron After Game 2

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers secured a major victory in Game 2 of the NBA Finals Friday night. Lakers legend Magic Johnson couldn’t help but send LeBron a message following the win.

LeBron pulled off a major accomplishment last night, passing Magic to become sixth all-time in NBA Finals played. Magic has nothing but respect, evident by his latest message to LeBron.

“Congratulations to my boy LeBron James for passing me to become 6th all-time in NBA Finals games played,” Magic said on Twitter.

Magic and LeBron clearly have great respect for each other. They’re similar playing styles have always been highlighted. It was Magic’s influence that sparked LeBron to sign with the Lakers a couple years ago.

LeBron James passing Magic Johnson for sixth all-time in NBA Finals games played isn’t the only thing the King will be celebrating this season. The Lakers are well on their way to winning the NBA Finals over a beat-down Heat squad.

Miami’s Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic each missed Game 2 of the NBA Finals due to injuries. The Lakers, meanwhile, took advantage. Los Angeles wasn’t all that challenged Friday night in a 124-114 victory.

LeBron is chasing his fourth NBA Championship. He’ll have a chance to move one step closer to that goal Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. The game will tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC.